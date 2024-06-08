Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $33.62 Million Stock Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,975,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,326 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $33,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 138,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,224 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 1,546,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,469. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Insider Activity

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

