Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,802 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of Central Garden & Pet worth $35,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $11,786,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $5,409,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $3,490,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1,092.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5,772.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

CENTA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 200,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,840. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

