Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $49,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.70. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

