Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $27.56 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 278,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,185,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 145,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,240,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,649,637. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

