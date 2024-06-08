Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $550.87. The stock had a trading volume of 430,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,634. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $589.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

