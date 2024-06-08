Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RSP stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,951. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

