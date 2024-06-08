Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 319,517 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,517 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Church & Dwight worth $57,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $259,967,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,224,000 after acquiring an additional 262,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $107.38. The stock had a trading volume of 830,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,968 shares of company stock worth $35,020,500. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

