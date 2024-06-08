Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 568,334 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.22% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 132,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,053,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 92,842 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. 23,696,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,421,287. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.