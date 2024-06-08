WEX (NYSE:WEX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.14.

Get WEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Stock Down 0.5 %

WEX opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,140 shares of company stock valued at $880,673. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.