WH Smith’s (SMWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) price target on the stock.

WH Smith Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,175 ($15.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,397.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,655 ($21.20). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,530.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About WH Smith

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,110 ($14.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,799.49). Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.