White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 102,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. 1,137,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,872. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

