White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.02. 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,412. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.13 and its 200-day moving average is $287.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

