WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.54. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

