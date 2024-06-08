WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.54. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
