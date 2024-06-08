Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $310.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $292.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $117.89 and a one year high of $348.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.30.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,258. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

