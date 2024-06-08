World Mobile Token (WMT) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $177.18 million and $1.87 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00046693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000919 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

