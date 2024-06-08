Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.44 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $440.06 million and $2.44 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,530,387,143,656 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,537,870,959,197.499. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005139 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $3,531,790.71 traded over the last 24 hours.”

