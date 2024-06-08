Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XMTR. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.58. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $93,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 585,971 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xometry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

