Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 2.0% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.32. The stock had a trading volume of 873,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.