Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.70

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 13333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.26.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 66.56%. The business had revenue of C$54.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.0997783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

About Yellow Pages

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.76%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

