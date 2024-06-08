Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 53,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 130,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Youdao Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $448.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

About Youdao

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Youdao by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Youdao by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Youdao by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 139,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

