Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 53,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 130,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The firm has a market cap of $448.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
