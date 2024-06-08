Zacks Research Comments on Textron Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Textron Trading Down 0.2 %

TXT stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a 52-week low of $64.42 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Textron by 36.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Textron by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

