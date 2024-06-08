Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.67

Shares of Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.87 ($0.09). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 7.51 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,315,611 shares changing hands.

Zanaga Iron Ore Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.67. The company has a market cap of £47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

