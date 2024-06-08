ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $707,515.70

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $707,515.70 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00046526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00034797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

