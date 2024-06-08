ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ZK opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

