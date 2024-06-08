Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4346 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Price Performance
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric stock remained flat at C$15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 1-year low of C$12.92 and a 1-year high of C$18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.40.
About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric
