Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.40)-$(0.30) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $199-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.60 million. Zumiez also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.400–0.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

ZUMZ opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.32. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

