Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.58

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.58 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.71). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 5,545 shares changing hands.

Zytronic Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.51. The firm has a market cap of £5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 8.32.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

