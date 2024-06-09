1,000 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.14. 684,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,779. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $209.25 and a 12 month high of $302.42. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

