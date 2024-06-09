1,000 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after buying an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. 702,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,214. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.28. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.