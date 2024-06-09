10,237 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at $828,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.10. 378,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,066. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.62.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

