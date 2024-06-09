1,060 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.4% during the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 29,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

V stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.67. 4,515,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,365,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.37 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.63 and a 200-day moving average of $271.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.