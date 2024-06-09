11,142 Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Acquired by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $67,044.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,306.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,418.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,306.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVMD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 729,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

