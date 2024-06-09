11,628 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 252,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

ATO stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.78. 1,073,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,982. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.