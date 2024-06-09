12,587 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Duke Energy comprises about 0.3% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

