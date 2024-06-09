1,261 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.18 and a 200-day moving average of $197.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,248. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

