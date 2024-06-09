128 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ROK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.91. The company had a trading volume of 432,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,770. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.97 and its 200 day moving average is $283.06.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,671 shares of company stock worth $438,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

