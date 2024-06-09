1,308,974 Shares in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Acquired by Catalys Pacific LLC

Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,308,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,000. HilleVax comprises approximately 19.7% of Catalys Pacific LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Catalys Pacific LLC owned 2.70% of HilleVax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 826,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 149,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Insider Activity at HilleVax

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 8,850 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at $123,890,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 8,850 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,898 shares of company stock worth $985,801,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HLVX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 84,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLVX

HilleVax Profile

(Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.