1,350 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

BA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.88. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

