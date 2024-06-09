153,065 Shares in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 153,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,004. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GCT. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

