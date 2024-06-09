159,438 Shares in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Acquired by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. AvidXchange comprises 0.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AvidXchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 140.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 19.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AvidXchange by 9.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,563,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $313,232.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 46,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $585,984.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,470,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,404,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,354 shares of company stock worth $4,598,669 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. 876,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,115. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVDX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

