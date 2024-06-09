164,300 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Bought by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000. Ichor accounts for 2.7% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned about 0.56% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,093,000 after buying an additional 265,677 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 322.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 220,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 168,541 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,296,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after buying an additional 113,691 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Ichor by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 498,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 105,934 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $37.12. 185,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,492. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

