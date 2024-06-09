17,833 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 24.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of MBUU traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,891. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

