22,512 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH Price Performance

CRH traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $77.82. 10,472,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.