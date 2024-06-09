24,393 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 1,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 335,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PVH by 51.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.81.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.94. 653,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,761. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

