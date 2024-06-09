27 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,787,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded down $20.93 on Friday, hitting $1,600.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,573.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,605.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

Get Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.