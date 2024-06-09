2,763 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

