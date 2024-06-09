27,800 Shares in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Bought by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SBOW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 283,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.52. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

