28,319 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Albar Capital Ltd

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

PG traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,558,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $394.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

