2,862,729 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,862,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.98% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 123.24% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

