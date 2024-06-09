2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

TWOU stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. 2U has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in 2U by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in 2U by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

